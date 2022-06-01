Baljeet Kaur, First Indian to Climb Four 8000m+ Peaks in a Month

A 27-year–old mountaineer of Himachal Pradesh, Baljeet Kaur has become the only Indian mountaineer to climb four peaks above 8,000 metres in less than a month when she climbed Mt Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest summit at 8,516 metres. Pasang Sherpa, Director of Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, verified the report.

She and her guide Mingma Sherpa has successfully climbed the world’s fourth-highest mountain. In addition to this, it was Kaur’s fourth successful ascent this spring season. Baljeet climbed Mt Lhotse barely a day after conquering Mt Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8,848.86 metres.

Baljeet’s mother, Shanti Devi, became ecstatic when the news spread. Shanti Devi emotionally said, “Meri beti ne jo kar dikhaya hai, woh toh bahut bada kam hain usne humara nam pure desh main roshan kr dia(What my daughter has accomplished is really significant for our family. She made us proud and popular in the entire country)”.

By climbing Lhotse, Kaur made a tie with Priyanka Mohite, another mountaineer from Maharashtra, for the record of climbing five eight-thousanders.

