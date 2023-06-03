Death toll in the three-way crash of Coromandel Express with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train near Bahanaga station on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore district has risen to 288, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the State Government authorities said 382 accidents are currently undergoing treatment in government and private health facilities. Health conditions of 382 of them are stable while two of them are in critical condition.

A total of 1175 persons injured in the train crash were hospitalized in both government and private facilities while 783 of them were discharged after improvement in health condition, the statement added.