Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Balasore train accident: Death toll reaches 288, number of injured 1175

Balasore train accident: Death toll reaches 288, number of injured 1175

Many people are now claiming that Kavach would have avoided the accident in the wake of the incident.

Statesman News Service | Bhubhaneswar | June 3, 2023 9:31 pm

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

Advertisement

Death toll in the three-way crash of Coromandel Express with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train near Bahanaga station on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore district has risen to 288, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the State Government authorities said 382 accidents are currently undergoing treatment in government and private health facilities. Health conditions of 382 of them are stable while two of them are in critical condition.

A total of 1175 persons injured in the train crash were hospitalized in both government and private facilities while 783 of them were discharged after improvement in health condition, the statement added.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Odisha train accident: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll caught on camera
AP team at Balasore train crash site collects details of state’s passengers
AAP, CPI leaders demand railway minister’s resignation

Advertisement