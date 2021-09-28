Bag containing arms, ammunition, heroin & fake currency recovered by BSF along Pakistan border

In a major success, the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Pakistan border in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, heroin and fake currency that was meant for being delivered to terrorists.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said that acting on a specific input, a search operation was conducted near the International Border in the Akhnoor area.

During the search, a bag was found hidden in thick grass. On opening it was found containing, 4 Pistols, 8 magazines and 100 rounds of 7.63 x 25 MM.

The BSF also recovered in the bag a packet containing one kg heroin and fake Indian currency worth Rs.2.75 lakh.

The consignment was likely to be delivered to the anti-national elements of the area, but BSF foiled their nefarious attempts by seizing it, Sandhu added.