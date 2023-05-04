“Badal Saheb’s departure is big loss for country”: Amit Shah at ‘Antim Ardas’ of SAD patron

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the ‘Antim Ardas’ of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at Punjab’s Lambi and said his departure is a big loss for the country.

“Badal Saheb’s departure is a big loss for the country. In Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal stood like a rock against Emergency to protect democracy,” Shah said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also attended the Antim Ardas of former Punjab CM in Lambi, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

In memory of former Punjab CM, ‘Antim Ardas’ was held at CM Badal’s village in Punjab.

Earlier on May 1, Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with his father and former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal visited Parkash Singh Badal’s native village to pay tribute to Shiromani Akali Dal patron.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on April 25. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, and 2007-2017.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after complaining of breathlessness, where he passed away on April 27.

Apart from being the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab, he also held the record for being the Chief Minister for the longest time.