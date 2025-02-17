Baba Ramdev discusses educational reforms with Rajasthan CM, academicians

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev held discussions with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, academicians, and representatives of schools to explore potential collaborations for expanding his concept of the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (Indian Education Board) in the state.

Baba Ramdev met Chief Minister Sharma at his official residence on Sunday and engaged in discussions on various aspects of Yoga, Ayurveda, and the Sanatan spirituality- and philosophy-based traditional Indian education system.

CM Sharma provided Baba Ramdev with a detailed briefing on the educational reforms being implemented by his government. He also highlighted efforts, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote yoga training and practice among the masses.

Baba Ramdev apprised the Chief Minister of his mission, undertaken through the Patanjali Trust, to reform India’s education system. He elaborated on the Bhartiya Shiksha Board and its role in transforming the curriculum and policies to align with Indian traditions.

He remarked, “For 190 years, our country has followed the education system introduced by Lord Macaulay in 1835. This curriculum merely focuses on literacy—learning alphabets (Akshar), language (Bhasha), and subjects (Vishaya). It lacks the essence of eternal values, spirituality, philosophy, and the cultural heritage that form the foundation of the Sanatan way of life.”

“To restore India’s ancient glory as Vishwa Guru in all fields—including education, science, Ayurveda, nuclear energy, space exploration, and socio-economic prosperity—we must inculcate traditional knowledge and values in younger generations,” Baba Ramdev emphasized.

Earlier, he also met with academicians and representatives of private schools to discuss educational challenges and reforms.

Baba Ramdev also announced plans to expand the activities of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Karauli, in Rajasthan. The institution aims to provide holistic education and training, covering yoga, Ayurvedic healthcare, and Gurukul-based learning for the masses.