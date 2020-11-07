A police case has been registered against the Delhi based YouTube blogger for allegedly misappropriation of funds received as donation for the owners of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba.’

The complaint has been registered by the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Kanta Prasad whose ordeal was shared by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan as he had shot a video of the 80-year-old owner who teared up as he was recounting his desperation in the months of lockdown. The video was shared widely across social media platforms and people poured in to help the elderly couple.

The police case was filed on Friday against YouTube blogger Wasan following the complaint lodged by Prasad on October 31, nearly a month after the video went viral.

In his complaint, Prasad has alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends’ bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation… without providing any information to the complainant”.

The owner of the eatery Kanta Prasad, accompanied by his lawyer Prem Joshi and another blogger Tushant, alleged that Wasan handed over a cheque of Rs 2.33 lakh on October 26 after he was trolled for not handing over the money he had raised for Kanta Prasad.

Tushant alleged that Wasan had disclosed in bank statements from October 7 to 10, while he received money after that. He demanded that Wasan to reveal his bank statement till October 26. Prem Joshi, the lawyer for Prasad said Wasan ‘lied’ about owner Kanta Prasad not having a bank account in the initial video shared by him.

Joshi also said that on October 26 when Wasan handed the cheque Kanta Prasad, he made him sign a paper claiming that all dues had been settled. However, later on he again gave a cheque of Rs 1.45 lakh to Prasad.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan has denied the allegations against him and has submitted his bank statements till November 2 to the police.