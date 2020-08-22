AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has triggered a controversy over his remarks for the non-Hindi speaking participants in a recent training session of the ministry as the DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday demanded the suspension of the official.

Taking it to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, “The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable.”

“Govt should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non Hindi speakers to be tolerated?” she added.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram also reacted in the incident by saying, “Not knowing English is understandable, but this arrogance of asking those who don’t know Hindi to leave and insisting on speaking in Hindi is totally unacceptable.”

As per the reports, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has allegedly asked the yoga and naturopathy doctors from Tamil Nadu to leave a virtual training programme after they objected to the sessions being conducted in Hindi and not in English.

As many as 37 naturopathy doctors from Tamil Nadu participated in the event organised by the Ministry of AYUSH and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga for Master Trainers of Yoga.

The doctors also released a video of the programme in which Kotecha is seen telling the participants that he did not speak English well.