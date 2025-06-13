AYUSH Ministry’s ‘Yoga Connect’ summit to feature baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna and global experts

In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, the Ministry of Ayush will host ‘Yoga Connect,’ a global hybrid summit, on 14th June 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will bring together some of the most influential voices in the world of yoga and wellness



Notable yoga luminaries such as Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna, HR Nagendra, Bikkhu Sanghasena, and Bharath Bhushan are expected to participate in the summit, which is being coordinated by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN).

The Ministry announced that over 1,000 in-person participants, along with numerous virtual attendees from across the globe, are expected to join. Delegates will include yoga gurus, health experts, researchers, policymakers, business leaders, and international wellness advocates from countries such as Bahrain, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

A major highlight of the summit will be the release of ‘Yoga Prabhava’ a nationwide study conducted by CCRYN that evaluates the impact of IDY over the past ten years. The comprehensive report aims to offer valuable insights into the reach, effectiveness, and transformative influence of yoga initiatives across India.

In addition, several key publications will be unveiled, including a report on the Scientometric Analysis of Yoga Research, offering a data-driven perspective on trends in yoga scholarship; ‘Bhartiya Vriksha Vaibhavam,’ an illustrative booklet showcasing the cultural and ecological significance of native Indian trees.

The day-long summit will also feature a series of thematic sessions, covering a broad spectrum of yoga-related topics Yoga for the Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases, studies on the Common Yoga Protocol and Impact Assessment of IDY, Yoga-Tech: Innovators’ Presentations, Vision of Yoga for All, Yoga and Its Applications, Yoga and Women’s Health Across Life Stages, Yoga Commerce and Industry.

At its heart, Yoga Connect is both a celebration of India’s global yoga journey and a forward-looking platform to shape its future. By amplifying the voices of yoga masters, researchers, and innovators, the summit seeks to reinforce India’s dedication to promoting wellness, mindfulness, and sustainable living on a global scale.NDS