Ayush minister reviews ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, on Thursday, chaired a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign and ‘Special Campaign 4.0.’

During the meeting, it was highlighted that 521 Swachhata activities have been initiated across the nation by various organisations and institutions under the Ministry of Ayush. The campaign focuses on the promotion of cleanliness and community participation.

On ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’, it was informed that 243 activities are currently going on across the nation, ensuring public involvement in cleanliness initiatives while under the ‘Sampoorn Swachhata’, 93 activities are being carried out to achieve comprehensive cleanliness and sanitation goals.

It was also informed that under ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’, 185 activities are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of sanitation workers.

The Ayush Minister also conducted a detailed review of Special Campaign 4.0, emphasising the importance of effective execution to meet its objectives.

He interacted with Ministry of Ayush officers to assess the status of ongoing activities and to ensure the smooth implementation of the campaign’s initiatives.

“It is our duty to implement the Swachhata campaign, which is a visionary initiative led by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We must work with dedication and energy to achieve the goals of this campaign, which is being conducted with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti,” Jadhav said.

The review meeting underscored the Ministry’s commitment to fostering cleanliness and hygiene, aligning with the broader national Swachh Bharat mission.