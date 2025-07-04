Ayodhya’s Saryu riverfront to redefine spiritual tourism experience

Ayodhya is not just preserving its spiritual legacy but is rapidly evolving into a world-class tourist destination.

Alongside the grand construction of the Shri Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, the development of the Saryu Riverfront is set to enhance Ayodhya’s cultural, spiritual, and visual appeal.

Developed by the Tourism Department at a cost of ₹23.46 crore, the Saryu Riverfront will connect to the Shri Ram Temple, providing visitors with a seamless spiritual and scenic journey. This project aims to blend heritage with modern amenities, providing an immersive experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Significant progress has already been made — stonework on the ghats is complete, and foundation work for nine decorative umbrellas is underway. The riverfront will feature 24 interpretation walls, inscriptions, signage, and a 100-metre-long stone-paved ghat. Once completed, it will become a space for meditation, yoga, and ritual bathing, along with facilities such as shaded seating, landscaped walking paths, and other visitor-friendly amenities.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde confirmed here on Friday that work is progressing swiftly and will be completed on schedule. The project is part of Ayodhya’s broader transformation, which includes road widening, airport construction, railway station modernisation, and upgrades to tourism infrastructure, such as hotels and guesthouses. Locals believe the riverfront will bring a new dimension to the city and generate significant employment opportunities.

With its spiritual essence intact and modern infrastructure taking shape, Ayodhya is emerging as a unique confluence of faith, heritage, and tourism.