Ayodhya to get 1,000 new CCTV cameras to further strengthen security

With the aim of developing the temple town into a smart and safe city, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has devised an ambitious master plan under the Smart City Mission.

As part of this initiative, an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be established, and around 1,000 CCTV cameras will be installed across Ayodhya and Faizabad at a total cost of ₹56 crore.

The state’s Planning Department has approved the proposal, and the implementation process is set to begin soon. With the support of the police department, these cameras will be strategically placed in sensitive and high-footfall areas to enhance surveillance and maintain public order.

Under this initiative, a state-of-the-art control room will be established at the joint office of the Municipal Corporation and the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) in Civil Lines. From this hub, authorities will monitor security and address various urban issues such as waterlogging, malfunctioning street lights, and water supply disruptions in real time.

Over 1,300 CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project are currently integrated with the ITMS system at the Jal Kal office in Amaniganj. These include cameras from private homes and commercial establishments, aimed at reinforcing security in Ayodhya.

Puneet Ojha, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation’s Construction Department, stated here on Saturday that work on the project will begin swiftly after receiving final approval from the state government. This initiative not only reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to making Ayodhya safer and smarter but also aims to improve civic amenities for its residents.