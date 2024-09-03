Ayodhya set to dazzle in unprecedented glory at 2024 Deepotsav celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up to take Ayodhya’s radiant splendour to new heights during the upcoming four-day 2024 Deepotsav celebrations, which will be held from October 28 to 31.

In a grand and spectacular display of devotion and festivity, more than 25 lakh diyas will be illuminated at various ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi and Naya Ghat. The intricate lighting arrangements will envelop Ayodhya Dham in a mystical aura reminiscent of Saket Dham, officials here said on Tuesday .

This year’s Deepotsav holds special significance, as it marks the first celebration following the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for the 8th Deepotsav is to make it the most magnificent to date, building on the tradition started in 2017 when the Saryu Ghat was adorned with record-breaking numbers of lamps.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this Deepotsav is an unforgettable and grand celebration, reflecting the glorious spiritual and cultural heritage of Ayodhya, they said.

This year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya will be marked by stunning modern lighting and artistic installations that will transform the city into a visual glory. The celebration will feature intelligent dynamic color-changing LED panels and multimedia projections that will adorn not only the main venues but also various locations across Ayodhya.

”Welcome gates, designed with thematic lighted arc pillars, will greet visitors at Ram Ki Paidi and Naya Ghat. Key pathways, including the Bhakti Path, will be illuminated with attractive lighting and floral decorations. Additionally, the Gonda Bridge on the route from Ayodhya to Gonda and the Basti Bridge on the route from Ayodhya to Basti will be lit up, creating a breathtaking spectacle, the officials informed.

The entire Ayodhya Dham, including all major temples, will be adorned with special artistic decorations, with lighting taking center stage. Over 500 significant sites in the city will feature eye-catching signage boards, and 20 artistic installations will be placed throughout Ayodhya to enhance the festive atmosphere during the Deepotsav celebration.

A diverse range of cultural programs will be organised every day during the Deepotsav festivities. Cultural programmes will be held in multiple shifts each day, with the main event lasting 45 minutes. Over 100 artistes will perform at Ram Ki Paidi and other key venues, bringing to life various episodes from the life of Lord Shri Ram.

The main programme will also feature a breathtaking laser show, multimedia projections, and a choreographed firecracker display. The highlight will be an environmentally friendly green aerial firecracker show that will illuminate the Ayodhya sky for over 10 minutes, filling it with vibrant colors and lights.

This year’s Deepotasv in Ayodhya will not only celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India but will also draw inspiration from grand traditions across the globe. A magnificent procession will be the key highlight, featuring seven large mechanised tableaux, including the iconic ‘Ram Rath.’ These tableaux, depicting various episodes from the life of Lord Shri Ram, will be inspired by famous festivals from Ororo (Bolivia), Basel (Switzerland), Salvador (Brazil), Barranquilla (Colombia), Düsseldorf (Germany), and the Grenadines.

In a unique blend of tradition and technology, the Deepotsav will also introduce a virtual reality platform that will offer immersive experiences of Ayodhya’s sacred sites. Pilgrims and visitors will be able to virtually explore prominent locations such as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi Temple, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Ram Ki Paidi, and many others.

Efforts are already underway by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Ayodhya Development Authority to complete these projects. The ongoing work includes agency allocation and construction, ensuring that the Deepotsav will be a blend of spiritual grandeur and modern innovation, offering both physical and virtual experiences to devotees and visitors alike.