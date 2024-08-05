Ayodhya rape case: Akhilesh alleges BJP conspiracy to defame SP

Amid attacks by the ruling BJP on Samajwadi Party over the Ayodhya rape case, SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged a conspiracy by the saffron party to defame the party before the assembly by-elections.

Without naming Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Akhilesh Yadav said a Union minister was lamenting that reservation has ended; the minister should have raised the issue in the government too. “Those who are worried about reservation, the backwards, the Dalits, the minorities, tribal brothers and sisters, whether in Delhi or Lucknow, should immediately leave the BJP,” he said.

Yesterday, in a party meeting, Anupriya Patel demanded caste census and rated up the reservation issue.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra at the Janeshwar Mishra Park on his 92nd birth anniversary, the SP president reiterated his demand for DNA test in the Ayodhya rape case.

Producing a paper, Akhilesh Yadav said this is the order of the UP BJP government of the year 2023 that DNA test should be conducted in cases where there is a provision of punishment of more than seven years. “So, am I asking anything wrong,” he asked.

Claiming that the police know the truth but are working on the instructions of the BJP, he said there is so much pressure on the police that they are forced to implicate a SP leader in the Ayodhya case.

Without naming Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Akhilesh Yadav called him a “stool kit” leader and doing a lot of “kit-kit” (irritating). “Stool kit ministers sitting on loan get orders and sometimes go here, sometimes there. At least, they should talk about caste census,” he added.

Talking about the crime and law and order under the BJP regime, he said the administration did not make security arrangements in Hathras where a large number of people lost their lives. The government did not provide any help to the victims. “In the second incident, of road rage from Gomtinagar, during waterlogging, the police had given a long list, why then did the chief minister take the names of only Yadav and Muslim? Those who are violating the law are mostly BJP workers,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said whenever the SP government comes to power action would be taken against such officers.

Regarding amendment to the Waqf Act, he said the BJP wants to snatch the religious rights of Muslims. Not only the Waqf Board but the chief minister also felt that Nazul is an Urdu word and hence the land was in the possession of Muslims.

“The CM is evacuating the entire Prayagraj. He has his own interest in Gorakhpur. Anglo-Indians had one seat each in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assembly. But they also snatched away these seats by conducting a fake census,” he regretted.