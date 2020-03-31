Amid concerns over the congregation that was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, leading to several attendees contracting the Coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that “fault-finding should be avoided” at this point of time.

“With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding,” Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Aggarwal said during a press briefing.

“What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case,” he added.

However, Agarwal said the number of positive coronavirus cases witnessed a spike on Tuesday due to “lack of support in some locations”, a possible hint at the outbreak seen in Nizamuddin area.

He said that 227 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.

He added that the sharp increase in cases is because of “lack of support by people in some locations”. India had reported 92 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Monday.

Agarwal said there was lack of support in some locations and information were not being passed on or being passed on late which has led to this high number of cases in a single day. He added that a lapse by a single person can cause grave damage by resulting in multiple transmissions.

The religious congregation held at Nizamuddin has invited outrage from various quarters across the country as hundreds of people from various states had attended the event.

The Delhi government had also slammed the Nizamuddin Markaz saying that there could be no defence for hosting such a large gathering as a ban was already in place since March 13.

The Delhi government has described the congregation at the Markaz Tablighi Jamath at Hazrat Nizamuddin as a criminal act that was carried out in violation of prohibitory orders that were already in place in the national capital banning large gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The government further termed such large gathering of people during the lockdown period as “a criminal act” and stated that strict action would be taken against the organisers of the event.

The Delhi government on Monday directed the police to register an FIR against Maulana Saad Kandalwi of Nizamuddin Markaz after several cases of suspected coronavirus were found in the Nizamuddin area.

So far, seven people, who attended the religious congregation have died, while 24 have tested positive for the virus.

Around 1,034 people have now been shifted from the Markaz building till now — 334 to hospitals and 700 to quarantine centers — in at least 34 trips made by Delhi government buses.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15.

Earlier in the day, the Group of Ministers(GoM) discussed the Markaz issue in its meeting on COVID-19 and a detailed briefing was given to the ministers.