Australia Dy PM Richard Marles extends support to India’s fight against terror

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who arrived in the national capital, on Wednesday reiterated his country’s support to India’s fight against cross border terrorism.

He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and other issues of international importance.

Interestingly, his trip coincides with the fifth anniversary of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is a part of the bilateral relationship between the two countries with a shared agenda of security, and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

“Prime Minister Modi congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Marles on the historic victory of the Australian Labor Party in the recent Federal elections,” an official communique issued here said.

The two leaders exchanged ideas to further strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which completed five years today, it said.

They underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence industrial collaboration, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, new and emerging technologies.

The two leaders also reaffirmed that the shared vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide the bilateral collaboration.

Modi also extended an invitation to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the annual summit, to be held in India later this year.

“Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Had a productive discussion on deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifth anniversary today. Our shared vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our collaboration,” he posted on X.