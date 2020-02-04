Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said “attempts were made to mislead people” on the Union Budget.

He added that, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.

“However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario,” PM Modi said while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi.

PM Modi further hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them “historic” successes of his government in this decade.

It will usher in an era of peace in the North East which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the state on February 7 to address a public rally in Assam’s Bodo Territorial Administrative District.

The move comes days after the Central government signed a peace accord with the Bodo militant groups on January 27.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the central government, state government and different Bodo groups, including four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Following the major move, Home Minister Amit Shah said the “historic” agreement will “ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people”.

Shah said the agreement will fulfil political and economic demands besides safeguarding the Bodo language and culture. As the Home Minister, he also assured all the representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that all stakeholders of Bodo society have signed the agreement reaffirming the territorial integrity of Assam.

After the peace agreement was signed, over 1600 cadres of Bodo militant outfit NDFB laid down their weapons at an event in Assam’s Guwahati.

This is the third Bodo accord to be signed in the last 27 years when the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet today after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by PM Modi and others.

Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP’s win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.