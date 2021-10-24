Attempts to disrupt peace in J&K will not succeed: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that terrorists will fail in their sinister designs if the youth joins the process of development of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the second day of his tour to the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370, Shah was addressing a public rally here.

Quoting figures of the declining terror-related deaths of civilians in J&K after the BJP government came to power, the Home Minister said; “We are aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.”

We won’t let attempts to disrupt peace succeed, he said.

He further said, “Some people who raise questions about security in J&K should keep in mind that 2081 civilians lost their lives between 2004 and 2014, whereas 239 people lost their lives between 2014 to September 2021. We will not be satisfied until a situation is built where not a single life is lost and terrorism completely wiped out.”

The Modi government does not believe in appeasement or exploitation of people, he said.

Amit Shah’s speech centered on development in Jammu and Kashmir in the past seven years and said nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It’s the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

I came here today to say that, “time of injustice and discrimination with the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some people are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb it”.

No one will be allowed to create hurdles in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. The era of sidelining the people of Jammu has ended and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together.

Referring to the industrial development initiated under the new industrial policy, Shah said Rs 12,000-crore investment has already come to Jammu and Kashmir and we aim to create an atmosphere for its growth to Rs. 51,000 crore by end of 2022.

“When we introduced the new Industrial policy, 3-families, which exploited the people for 70 years, used to mock by asking us who will come here. But due to PM Narendra Modi’s act, investment has started coming,” Shah added.

Recalling the party stalwart Pandit Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary, Shah said people of India can’t forget him. He along with Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the slogan of ending the special status of J&K under which the erstwhile state had a separate Constitution, flag, and PM.

He said that the 3-families did not let democratic institutions flourish for 70 years but now it was because of Modi that the grassroots Panchayats have come into being in J&K.

Counting the growth of professional institutions in J&K, Shah said that besides various other education institutions an IIT, IIM, and AIIMS have come to Jammu. The UT earlier had only five medical colleges and seven new have been opened to increase the intake of students from the existing 500 to 2000.

Shah, who has come on a 3-day tour, earlier inaugurated the Rs.210 crore campus of IIT and laid the foundation stone for various development projects here. He also paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Digiana Ashram.

Earlier, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said there was a time when people of the Gurkha community were devoid of government jobs and higher education. Valmiki community was devoid of

education and employment opportunities. Women weren’t getting their rights. But now all such grievances have been removed, he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Amit Shah is completing the incomplete works of Sardar Patel. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke on the occasion.

ends