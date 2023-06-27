ATS official’s relative duped of Rs 1.5 L

Follow Us:

The relative of a retired circle officer of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters has been duped of about Rs 1. 5 lakhs in Vibhuti Khand of Gomti Nagar by two unidentified miscreants.

IANS | New Delhi | June 27, 2023 10:13 am

The complainant, Vinod Kumar Singh got a message from a man who said that his friend, a CRPF officer, wanted to sell some goods as he had been transferred to another location.

Singh later got a call from one Santosh, who impersonated himself as a CRPF officer and told him about the goods he wanted to sell.

The imposter also sent some photos of the goods, saying they were only six months old.

