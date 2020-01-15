Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati while celebrating her 64th birthday today mounted attack on the BJP and the Congress and blamed both the parties for the plight of the common man.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion said there is an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country and accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in dirty politics and that every section of society was troubled and upset over the prevailing situation in the country, including the economic slowdown.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and that her party believed that the CAA was divisive in nature and alienated one community.

Speaking to reporters at the BSP office at Lucknow she said “BJP and Congress are ahead in politics of lying and are indulging in dirty politics (ghinauni raajneeti).”

According to her, GST and other economic decisions had spelt misery for the poor.

Mayawati said that the BJP governments at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh had failed to address the problems of the poor. She pointed out that the BJP was protecting the interests of the rich while the poor, especially the marginalized sections of society were being ignored.

BSP chief while criticizing the Congress said that the party has no moral authority to criticize the BJP on the issue of corruption because the Congress regimes had seen corruption touch an all time high.

The BSP president said that since none of the other parties were concerned about Dalits, the BSP had decided not to join any other government at the Centre even though it had been given an offer. She said that the BSP had extended only issue based support to central government in national interests.

Mayawati also clarified that it was wrong to say that the BSP had not opposed the amendment in Citizenship laws. “Some parties, particularly Congress, have mastered the art of spreading lies. The BSP was the first to oppose the law but we did it in a peaceful manner,” she added.

Mayawati said that she had directed all BSP workers to extend all possible help to Dalits on the occasion of her birthday which is being celebrated as ‘Jan Kalyan Diwas’.

Mayawati also released the latest volume of “Mera Sangharshmay Jeevan ka Safarnama-15′ on the occasion. The book chronicles the activities and events of the Bahujan Samaj Party and is released every year on BSP president’s birthday.