Atishi is undermining dignity of office, making irresponsible statements: BJP

BJP state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday criticized Acting Chief Minister Atishi, accusing her of disregarding the dignity of her position by making reckless statements.

His remarks came in response to Atishi’s claims that internal conflicts within the BJP were preventing the appointment of a Chief Minister in Delhi.

Sachdeva alleged that despite losing the chief ministerial race, Atishi is now also sidelined for the position of Leader of the Opposition.

He recalled that when she was appointed Acting CM, she placed an empty chair beside her, while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly referred to her as a “temporary CM,” thereby diminishing the stature of the office.

The Delhi BJP chief further questioned Atishi’s newfound concern over the absence of a CM, pointing out that for five months while Kejriwal was in jail, the position remained vacant without any objections from her.

He also accused her of misusing her temporary position by making baseless allegations, from claims about power cuts in Delhi to accusations of corruption against newly elected BJP MLAs.

Sachdeva challenged Atishi to first address the reported internal power struggles within AAP before commenting on BJP’s internal affairs.

He urged her to clarify whether senior AAP MLAs such as Mateen Ahmed, Gopal Rai, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh, along with politically connected legislators like Ale Mohammad and Punardeep Singh Sahni, were unwilling to accept her as Leader of the Opposition.

He asserted that once the BJP government is formed and a Chief Minister is appointed, AAP leaders will be too occupied answering for their alleged misdeeds to engage in political rhetoric.