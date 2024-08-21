Atishi holds meeting on free electricity scheme to Sikh massacre victims

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue and the Power Departments of the Delhi government to ensure the proper implementation of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s scheme to provide up to 400 units free electricity to 1984 Sikh massacre victims in the national capital.

The meeting was Also attended by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh.

In the meeting, Atishi instructed the officials of the Power Department and Revenue Departments to work in tandem to ensure that the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots continue to get the benefit of electricity subsidy without any hassle.

She said that if due to some reason, the benefits of the scheme do not reach the beneficiaries, then bills up to 400 units should be waived between the certification of the beneficiaries in the scheme from the notification of the scheme in 2018. Also, by organizing special camps, the certification process of the victims deprived of subsidy schemes should also be completed soon, she added.

Atishi also instructed the Revenue Department officials to make unique ID cards for the riot victims so that they can avail the benefits of government schemes without any hassle.