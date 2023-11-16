Atishi felicitates students at 10th convocation of Delhi Technological University

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday attended the 10th convocation ceremony of Delhi Technological University (DTU).

The university conferred degrees upon more than 3,600 students.

On the occasion, Atishi said, “Students graduating today must remember three things during this transition phase of their life. They must make their decisions independently, be responsible towards parents who gave their lives for making them successful, and the country that facilitated their high-quality education.”

She added that graduation and convocation are momentous days in any person’s life. It is a transitional stage at which a person moves from being a young person or a child to being a responsible adult. During college, students are mostly busy deciding on the subjects that will be helpful for them in the future. But suddenly after graduating, one has to make many significant decisions in life. At this point, it is important for the graduating students to make decisions cautiously and independently.

While addressing the students, Atishi said, “In Indian society, a young person is often burdened with the great expectations of ‘What will people say?’ But if we make any decision due to societal pressure or as per the advice of others, then we blame that person if something goes wrong. Thus it is important for everyone to make decisions independently from now on.”

“Secondly, today you are getting a degree from a premier university, from one of the best technological universities in the country, and after this, you might get a very good job. But one thing you must remember, this achievement of yours is not yours alone, ” she said.

“Many people have contributed to bringing you to this stage, especially parents. They often put themselves in the backseat to provide their children with a good education. They spend less on themselves so that they can spend more on their child. It is because of their tireless efforts that you are here today. Now that you have become successful, never forget your parents and your responsibility towards them,” she added.

“Thirdly, I am sure that students graduating today will get excellent pay packages and jobs abroad. But they must never forget their country. The entire nation has contributed in some way or another to the success of students graduating today. From the people who fought for independence to the people who built these institutions. The teachers who have taught students, taxpayers’ money that goes into education. So it is the responsibility of students today to create even better opportunities for upcoming generations,” Atishi said.

She said, “During my college days, I was taught that India is a developing nation and it will become developed by 2020. The country has undergone massive changes but still, we have many steps to go to make it a developed nation.”

She added Indians are very talented and are leading some of the prominent companies in the world. But the amount of development that should have happened in the country has not happened yet. There are still many children in the country who remain deprived of quality education. Many people across the nation are still struggling to get better health facilities.

Atishi said to the students, “Today, as you are graduating, your achievements should not be limited to yourself. You must think about how you can make the country number one and a better place by working hard in your career.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Director-General MEDI, DRDO, Suma Varughese also attended the event.