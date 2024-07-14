Atishi accuses BJP of conspiring to kill Kejriwal inside jail

Accusing the BJP of conspiring to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by not providing him proper medical care in the jail, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said on Sunday that the saffron party would be held responsible if anything happens to the AAP chief.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi alleged that it is not just a conspiracy to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars but to target his health. “It is a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal,” she added.

The Delhi Cabinet minister said it is not the first time that “a dictator puts his rivals behind bars to worsen their health (and) kill them”. CM Kejriwal who “has been a diabetic patient for 30 years was not allowed by the BJP-led Central government to take insulin or talk to a doctor until the court’s intervention”.

Advertisement

“The BJP will be held responsible if anything untoward happens with Kejriwal,” she warned.

Atishi said as state governments led by the BJP “could not match” the welfare works being done by Kejriwal, it “implicated him in false cases and put him behind bars”.

The AAP leader said as soon as CM Kejriwal got bail from a trial court in the ED case, the BJP moved the Delhi High Court to get his bail cancelled and later got him arrested by the CBI.

Atishi claimed during Kejriwal’s incarceration, his sugar level dropped significantly. “Anything can happen to him due to low sugar level… his weight has reduced by 8.5 kg,” Atishi added.

Two doctors present at the press conference, elaborated on the dangers of hypoglycemia – a medical condition where blood sugar levels drop to dangerously low levels, potentially leading to a coma. The doctors stressed the importance of improved medical care for Kejriwal.

On Saturday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “conspiring” to keep the Delhi Chief Minister in jail as well as play with his health.

Singh, who is AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, also claimed that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight in jail and added that is a sign of serious illness.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have been saying from day one that on one hand, BJP’s aim is to harass Arvind Kejriwal, to keep him in jail. On the other hand, the aim of the BJP and the Modi government is to play with Kejriwal’s life. A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP and its central government to make him suffer from the most serious disease, for an incident to take place with him in jail, to have some serious health problem.”