Atiq’s aide helps police recover weapons

Abdul Qavi, a key aide of Atiq Ahmed, has informed investigators that the slain gangster used villages on the banks of the river Yamuna in Kaushambhi as safehouses for his arsenal.

Qavi was wanted by police in connection with 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case till he surrendered before a CBI court in April this year, after being on the run for 18 years.

He also revealed the names of his associates who had offered him shelter while he was in the hiding.

The revelations were made by Qavi during 36-hour police custody which was granted by the CJM court in connection with cases registered against him under various sections of IPC with Sarai Akil police recently.

The information provided by him also helped in the recent seizure of huge cache of illegal weapons, including 20 country made pistols of different bores along with 88 live cartridges and 25 crude bombs from Qavi’s native village in Bhakanda in Sarai Akil area.

Qavi used to hide Atiq’s gang illegal weapons in and around his house and took shelter at his close associates and friends’ house for years.

He also told police that he had never given his mobile number to anyone during this period and kept on changing his hideouts to dodge police.

Qavi also admitted that he had taken shelter in Chakia and adjoining areas in Prayagraj and used to hide arsenal of Atiq’s gang in villages located on the banks of Yamuna river in Kaushambhi.

Abdul Qavi also told investigators that Atiq’s gunner Ehtesham and others arranged illegal weapons for the gang.

Ehtesham was initially posted as a police gunner with Atiq and later terminated from services following complaints of being hand in glove with the gangster.

However, no criminal case has been lodged against him so far.