Atiq Ahmed is reported to have admitted on Friday to have hatched the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal and his security guards from jail. He is said to have broken down several times during his interrogation by the STF and Prayagraj Police.

“I am solely responsible for my son’s criminal act and his death as I had planned the murder,” the mafia don reportedly told the investigators. Atiq and his brother Afzal were brought to Dhoomanganj police station on Friday morning after the court sent them in police remand for four days starting this morning.

Sources said Atiq Ahmed confessed to the crime after a three-hour long interrogation by the police. He said he committed the murder as he feared that Umesh Pal could frame him in the murder of MLA Raju Pal. He is reported to be completely a broken man after the death of his son Asad. According to sources, he cried many times during the interrogation.

“Now, we have got mixed in the soil. Everything is my fault, there was no fault of Asad,” he said, adding that the biggest sorrow in the world is when the dead body of his young son is carried on the shoulders of an elderly father.

Reports, quoting the remand copy, claimed that Atiq has confessed that he had hatched the murder conspiracy while sitting in jail. He also asked his wife Shaista to get a new mobile and sim for him. It is also being claimed that Atiq said that the attack on Umesh Pal’s bodyguards was pre-planned. It was already decided that first the gunners would be shot before Umesh Pal, he admitted.

Sources said during four days of remand of Atiq and Afzal, a police team could take the accused to several places to extract evidences of the crime.

Meanwhile, body of Asad, son of mafia don Atiq Ahmed killed in an encounter yesterday in Jhansi, was yet to be handed over to the family members. Asad’s grandfather and an uncle have reached Jhansi, they will take the body and will conduct his last rites in Prayagraj tomorrow.

Atiq and Afzal are unlikely to attend the funeral due to security reasons and the court’s refusal to allow them to do so. Meanwhile, Family members of Ghulam, killed along with Asad, have announced that they will not claim the body.

ADG, STF, Amitabh Yash said in Lucknow the post mortem examination of the bodies have been completed. “If the family asks for the dead body, it will be handed to them,” he said.

The ADG said search is still on for absconding accused.

However, sources said the dead bodies of Asad and Ghulam will not be handed over to the relatives in Jhansi. The police will take their dead bodies to Prayagraj under their supervision, where they will hand over to the families but will be cremated under the supervision of the police.

Atiq’s close relatives told media persons on Friday that after bringing Asad’s body from Jhansi, it will be kept at the ancestral house. After this, he will be buried near the grave of grandfather in Kasari Masari cemetery. Only Nana (grandfather) and Mausa (uncle) will complete the cremation ceremony by handing over his body to the cemetery.

The post-mortem report revealed that Asad was hit by two bullets. One hit him in the back and came out tearing the heart and chest while the second bullet hit the chest and stuck in the throat. The team of doctors has recovered the bullets from inside the body. Shooter Ghulam was hit by only one gunshot in the back and the bullet ripped through heart. Both died of bullet injuries.