Athawale invites Akash Anand to join RPI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has invited Akash Anand to join his Republican Party of India (Athawale) after being sacked from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“Akash Anand was following Mayawati ji. But unfortunately he was expelled from the BSP. I invite Akash Anand join our party. We will give him proper respect in the Republican Party of India,” he said here on Tuesday.

The Union Minister claimed that Akash Anand was promoting and working for the mission of Bahujan society.

Akash Anand, nephew of Mayawati, was outsted from BSP yesterday as she claimed that he was doing anti-party activities and was dancing to the tunes of his father-in-law Dr Ashok Siddharth, who was earlier sacked from the party.

Reacting on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, he said that his character has changed.

“Akhilesh Yadav continued to comment on Mahakumbh, which is not right. He himself went to take a dip in Kumbh but kept making statements. He should not have done this. They were our friends but now they have changed,” Athawale commented.

The Union Minister said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not go to take a holy dip in Mahakumbh. They need the votes of Hindus but ignored Kumbh. If he had gone, the Yogi Adityanath Government would have given him full facilities but he did not go.