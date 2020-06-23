Addressing the Russia India China (RIC) Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ video conference on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged for acknowledging international law and legitimate interests of partners.

In the light of recent violent face-off at Ondo-China border at Galwan Valley, Jaishankar said, “Respecting international law, recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order.”

The virtual meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations, was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Jaishankar spoke on the contribution made by India in the second World War as he said, “Indian blood was shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo. We helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump.”

The former diplomat emphasised for a need to reform the structure of United Nations with contemporary reality. “The United Nations began with 50 members; today it has 193. Surely, its decision making cannot continue to be in denial of this fact. We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India’s hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism”, he said.

This was Jaishankar’s first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley which killed 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a Commanding Officer and held ten soldiers, who were later released, captive by the People’s Liberation Army.

“This Special Meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way,” Jaishankar said.