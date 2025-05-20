At Border2 set, officials convince Sunny Deol on ease of film making in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government officials on Tuesday came up with an array of incentives that the state offers to filmmakers to ensure ease of making films in the Himalayan hills during an interaction with renowned film actor Sunny Deol in Dehradun.

The officials explained to the actor how Uttarakhand has become one of the most sought-after destinations for the filmmakers in the country.

During a meeting with the prominent Bollywood personality and film director Anurag Singh on the sets of Border2 at the Dehradun Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, CEO Bansidhar Tiwari informed about the state’s policy on films and what it offers to the filmmakers.

He was joined by his deputy, Nitin Upadhyay, who told Sunny Deol, “Current film policy of the state, formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is considered one of the most progressive policies in the country as filmmakers get timely permission for shooting, adequate government support, and easy availability of resources. It creates a positive and comfortable environment for the film units to work here. This has made the state a strong destination for making films.”

According to the officials, Sunny Deol and Singh appreciated the state’s film policy and the support their team was getting from the state administration. “Sunny looked very comfortable and excited during the meeting as we shared that since Border2 is being shot in the backdrop of 1971 India Pakistan war, Dehradun proved a right choice for creating sets akin to that of Jammu and Kashmir” informed an official,” they said.

The officials claimed that Sunny and Singh also appreciated the picturesque beauty of Dehradun and the hills of Uttarakhand when Tiwari told them of a large number of nascent locations that could be explored for making films in future.

It may be noted here that the shooting of Border2, being made by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series, is going on in Dehradun since February with ‘Kesari’-fame Anurag Singh as its director and Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as lead actors.

According to the producer, Binoy Gandhi, the film is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. For this, a big Kashmiri village set was created in Dehradun in November last year mainly to shoot war scenes, movement of the tanks and the army with adequate visuals for BFX.