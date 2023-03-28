At BJP meet, PM Modi asks leaders to organise special campaign on Central schemes

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the MPs to organise a month-long special campaign in their areas to make people aware about the public welfare schemes run by the Central government.

The BJP meeting took place in the Parliament complex here.

The meeting began with the party national president J.P. Nadda felicitating Prime Minister Modi for the victories in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeastern states.

All the MPs of the party also congratulated PM Modi for leading them to score three big wins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said: Prime Minister Modi in the meeting asked the MPs to organise special campaigns from May 15 to June 15 i.e. for one month in their respective areas to make people aware about the accomplishments of the Union government in the past nine years.

“By giving the example of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi also asked MPs to join non-political programs like ‘Save Earth’, ‘Mother Earth is calling’,” he said.

Meghwal said that April 6 is the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party and April 14 is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The party will observe the week from April 6 to 14 as Social Justice Week.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that PM Modi asked all the MPs to stay updated and connected with new technology.

Joshi said that the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat will be telecast in April, and PM Modi has called for organising special programs regarding this.