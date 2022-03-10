These assembly poll results have decided outcome of 2024 LS elections: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the results of the five state Assembly polls have decided the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party today retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dislodged the Congress from office in Punjab, boosting its ambition to emerge as a national alternative.

Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi this evening, Modi said, “These assembly election results have decided the outcome of 2024 elections.” He further said this is for the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that a government has got a second term after completing its full term.

Modi reached the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the evening and spoke to the BJP workers and voters alike. He thanked the voters who participated in the polls and voted for the BJP adding that the festival of Holi has begun today instead of March 18. The Prime Minister especially thanked women voters who voted in a large number. He further added that the first-time voters participated in a huge number and facilitated the BJP’s win in four states.

The Prime Minister lambasted the intellectuals who have been criticizing every humanitarian work done by the BJP including the vaccination drive. Such people were finding faults with the ‘operation Ganga’ and spreading rumours about it, he added.

Modi also criticised the people who indulge in corruption and were working against the national interest and they had no faith in the Indian judiciary and would not mind playing religious or caste cards to save themselves.

He said people who discredited UP as a state where castes ruled have been proved wrong. The people of Uttar Pradesh have shown that they would overwhelmingly support parties that were pro-development. The true caste identity is in sync with the national interests, he added.

He also reminded people that the war is ravaging and would bring some hardships to the people. It has disrupted the supply chains across the world and India gets the oil, defence supplies, and other material from the countries at war.

Prime Minister Modi also said that one-day nepotism would be completely defeated by the people and the democracy would be strengthened in the country.