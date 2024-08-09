Assam Youth Arrested for lending Support to Bangladesh Unrest; Al-Qaeda Links Probed

Assam’s Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya was arrested for a social media post backing Bangladesh unrest, with potential Al-Qaeda ties under investigation.

Assam Police arrested him from his residence in Rangpur in HaliaKandi district in Southern Assam, citing his controversial Bengali post predicting the unrest’s spillover into Assam.

Rezuwan’s claim that “Bangladesh’s impact will soon be witnessed in Assam” raised alarms, leading to his arrest.

Advertisement

His post included comments linking to the militant group Al-Qaeda, prompting further police investigation into possible terror connections.

He faces charges of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and waging war against the government.

The unrest in Bangladesh, driven by protests over a government job quota system, has left over 400 dead since June.

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as interim government head after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled amid nationwide protests.

A new 16-member advisory council, including protest leaders Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, took office in the interim government.