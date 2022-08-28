Assam suspends internet services in view of state recruitment exam today

People in several districts in Assam are set to witness another internet blackout as lakhs of candidates will appear for the second phase of the ongoing large-scale recruitment drive across various departments in the state government.

In the second phase of the recruitment drive to be held today, candidates who have applied for Class-III positions will appear for the test. The third and last phase is scheduled for September 11. For the record, the first phase was held on August 21.

The state government has been much stricter this time as fortunes for around 14 lakh candidates against around 30,000 vacancies will be decided through this recruitment drive — which is by far the largest in the state.

Besides, section 144 of CrPC is being promulgated in some places where the examinations are to be held besides tight security arrangements have been made in every examination centre.

Ahead of the second phase, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with various stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

“We are committed to conducting the ongoing massive recruitment drive for Grade III & IV posts in the most transparent manner. In a VC, reviewed preparations for holding exams for Gr-III posts all over the State tomorrow. Best wishes to all the candidates!” Sarma tweeted after the review meeting.

He earlier asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.

Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres.

The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination.