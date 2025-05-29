Assam Skill University partners with Sainik Welfare Directorate to empower ex-servicemen and their families

The Assam Skill University (ASU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Government of Assam. This agreement is designed to equip veterans and their dependents with the skills and certifications needed to reintegrate successfully into the civilian workforce.

The MoU was signed at the university campus by ASU Vice Chancellor Subhash Das and Brigadier Ploash Choudhury, Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare.

Also present were Col PN Giri (Retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Darrang, and Dr. Jagadish Nath, Deputy Registrar of ASU both appointed as the Single Points of Contact (SPOC) to ensure the smooth rollout and coordination of the initiative.

The partnership recognizes the wealth of practical and technical experience gained by ex-servicemen during their military service ranging from logistics, engineering, and administration to leadership and discipline, stated a statement.

A key focus of the initiative is also on widows and dependents of ex-servicemen.

Through career guidance, skill development, and employability training, the program aims to support their transition toward financial independence and dignity.

Speaking at the event, ASU Vice Chancellor Das said, “The unique discipline, technical skills, and adaptability that ex-servicemen possess make them valuable assets to the modern workforce. This initiative will ensure they are equipped and certified to re-enter the workforce with confidence.”

Brigadier Choudhury expressed gratitude for the collaboration, calling it a “transformative step that reaffirms the state’s commitment to those who served the nation. This will not only benefit the veterans but also uplift their families and contribute to the economic development of Assam.”