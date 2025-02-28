Assam secures Rs 5.18 Lakh crore in investment proposals at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

The recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit attracted investment proposals worth Rs 5,18,205 crore.

The sum is approximately 80 per cent of Assam’s projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 6.43 lakh crore by March 2025, signifying a major boost to the state’s industrial and economic landscape, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Advertisement

Sarma, while addressing mediapersons, emphasised the state’s commitment in ensuring the successful implementation of these investments.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that the typical success rate for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) is around 50 per cent, but expressed confidence that Assam could achieve an 80 per cent implementation rate. If successful, this would place the state in a new league of economic development, making it a significant player in India’s industrial growth story.

To achieve this goal, the Assam government plans to carefully analyse investment proposals in the upcoming financial year and work toward a comprehensive roadmap within the next six months. The roadmap will focus on addressing key challenges such as land allocation, ease of doing business, and incentive structures to ensure that projects move from paper to reality.

The summit saw major industrial giants pledging significant investments, reflecting the growing confidence in Assam’s economic potential. Some of the biggest announcements included Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announcing a Rs 50,000 crore investment, which includes a mega food park and a luxury 7-star hotel in Guwahati. Adani Group, Vedanta, Tata Group, and Jindal Group collectively committed investments worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, spread across multiple sectors.

The summit saw participation from 67 heads of missions, 76 countries, 12 bilateral agencies, and nine partner nations. This strong international presence signals growing foreign interest in Assam’s economic potential, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, IT, logistics, and agribusiness.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit has laid the foundation for a transformational shift in the state’s economic trajectory.

If even a significant portion of the pledged investments materialises, Assam could emerge as a leading industrial hub in the Northeast and beyond, Sarma said.

The focus now shifts to implementation and execution, ensuring that these investments translate into job creation, infrastructure development, and long-term economic benefits for the state.