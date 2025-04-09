Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 not to be declared tomorrow, clarifies CM Sarma

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (Division-I), Bamunimaidam, Guwahati will not declare HSLC Class 10 Results 2025 on Thursday, April 10.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified this amid reports that the result will be declared on Thursday.

“I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly,” CM Sarma said.

Once the results are ready and declared, they will be uploaded on the official website of SEBA – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The students, who appeared for the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 examinations, will be able to check and download their results using their roll number allotted to them in the admit card.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 date and time

The Assam State School Education Board is not yet ready with the results for SEBA HSLC Class 10. CM Sarma said that the results will be published as soon as they are ready but didn’t confirm the exact date and time.

The exams were held across the state between February 15 and March 3. The practical exams for the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 were conducted on January 21 and 22 earlier this year.

Where to check Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2025

When ready, the results will be released on the official website of the SEBA – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates can check their exam results and download their marksheet by visiting the above mentioned websites.

Last year, the results were released on April 20. A total of 4,19,078 students had appeared for the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 examination 2024 and 3,17,317 students successfully passed the exam. A total of 1,05,873 secured first division with overall pass percentage at 75.7 per cent.