Assam: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections on April 2

The stage is set for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, scheduled to be held on Wednesday across 14 council constituencies in the Kamrup district of Assam.

With 168,668 registered voters, the elections are expected to witness a competitive contest among 44 candidates.

Polling will be conducted at 209 designated polling stations from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, with extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth electoral process.

To promote inclusivity, 10 polling stations will be managed exclusively by women personnel while one station will be operated by specially-abled officials, marking a progressive step in election management.

Security Measures and Logistics in Place

To maintain law and order, 600 Assam Police personnel have been deployed across the polling zones. Given the proximity of certain polling stations to the Assam-Meghalaya border, CRPF personnel have been placed on standby to address any potential disturbances.

Election officials began distributing ballot papers from the Kamrup District Integrated Office in Amingaon at 8:00 am on Tuesday. Presiding officers, polling officers, and security personnel have already moved to their assigned locations, carrying the necessary election materials.

A special control room has been set up at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Boko to monitor the election process in real time and respond to any incidents.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) was established to provide self-governance to the Rabha tribal community, ensuring administrative autonomy and cultural preservation in Rabha-dominated areas.