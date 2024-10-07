Logo

# India

Assam Police tighten border security, arrest four Bangladeshi nationals

The Assam Police has intensified security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border leading to the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals who illegally crossed into Indian territory near the international boundary.

Statesman News Service | Guwahati | October 7, 2024 5:56 pm

(File Photo) Assam Police

 

The infiltrators, identified as Md. Jahangir, Nucadiya Bibi, Rumana, and Md. Hussain, were intercepted by authorities and subsequently pushed back into Bangladesh territory following standard procedures.

This operation is part of Assam Police’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and ensure security in the border regions. In a related development, another Bangladeshi national, Md. Nahid Hussain from Madiripur, Dhaka, was arrested near the border, bringing the total number of illegal infiltrators apprehended so far to over 108.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police force’s vigilance, stating on X, “Maintaining alert along the border, 1 illegal Bangladeshi national was apprehended by @assampolice today near the International border.”

The state police are constantly carrying out patrols along the international boundary, emphasising its commitment to safeguarding the region from unauthorized crossings.

