Assam Police seizes narcotics worth Rs 115 cr

In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police has confiscated narcotics valued at Rs 115 crore during a joint operation in Karimganj district, Southern Assam.

The operation, led by the Special Task Force (STF) in collaboration with Karimganj police, resulted in the interception of a 12-wheeler truck at the Karimganj bypass in Puwamara around 3:30 PM.

The vehicle, bearing registration number NL01-AC-4764, was found to have secret compartments concealing 3.50 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kilograms of heroin, meticulously packed in 100 plastic soap cases.

Four individuals involved in the trafficking operation have been apprehended. The suspects are identified as Noimul Haque, the primary owner, Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik, the truck driver, and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman, the co-driver.

Yaba, a potent drug combining methamphetamine and caffeine, is notorious for its addictive properties. Originating from Southeast and East Asia, it has been increasingly circulating within India, particularly in party scenes. The drug is typically consumed orally but can also be inhaled, snorted, or injected after being crushed into powder.

This operation marks a significant success in the ongoing battle against narcotics in the region.