Assam Police register FIR against Pakistani national for alleged anti-India activities

Assam Police have lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unidentified others for allegedly making comments on India’s internal affairs and Parliamentary matters that could disrupt communal harmony and national interests.

The move follows allegations of Sheikh’s links with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same has been registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others,” Sarma posted on ‘X’.

While the Assam Cabinet decided against filing any case against Gogoi or his British spouse, it directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate legal action against Sheikh.

The chief minister also stated that the state government would seek a central probe into Colburn’s participation in Lok Sabha campaigns in the former Kaliabor constituency, which Gogoi had represented twice.

According to Sarma, Sheikh’s social media activity involves detailed commentary on India’s internal affairs and Parliamentary matters, raising concerns about a potential attempt to compromise national security.

“The Assam Cabinet has also ordered an extensive inquiry to determine whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify sympathisers or associates within Assam and across India who may be aiding Sheikh’s anti-India agenda,” an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The investigation will examine Sheikh’s network within Assam and across the country, scrutinising individuals, organisations, and accomplices who may have facilitated his alleged anti-India activities. Relevant central agencies and departments will be approached for assistance in the probe.