Assam Police intercepts, pushes back 2 Bangladeshi nationals amid rising illegal border crossings

In a continuing effort to tackle illegal infiltration, Assam police intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals on Monday after they illegally crossed into India through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district.

The police acted swiftly, questioning the duo — Shahadat Hussain and Priyanka Gain — and completed all necessary legal formalities before pushing them back to Bangladesh.

This incident is part of a growing trend of illegal border crossings from Bangladesh into India, especially along the unfenced and porous sections of the international borders shared by Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

These areas remain vulnerable to infiltration due to the lack of adequate fencing, with local authorities often left to manage these crossings on a case-by-case basis.

The issue is not isolated; a day earlier, on Sunday, Assam police apprehended five more Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, Abani Saddar, Lima Saddar, and Sumaya Akhtar, who had similarly sneaked into India illegally. After questioning, these infiltrators were also repatriated to Bangladesh.

The rise in illegal border crossings has triggered heightened security measures along these regions. The Assam police, working closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) and local authorities, have been focused on monitoring vulnerable points and implementing stricter protocols to curb the flow of infiltrators.

Concerns over cross-border infiltration have been growing in the Northeast after the Bangladesh turmoil, particularly as these illegal movements can create significant security challenges. Government officials have reiterated their commitment to improving border security and cooperation between Indian and Bangladeshi authorities to address this persistent issue.