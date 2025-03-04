Assam Police foil infiltration attempt along India-Bangladesh Border

Assam Police have foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district in Southern Assam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, state police personnel intercepted a Bangladeshi national who had managed to cross the border fence into Indian territory on Tuesday night.

The intruder, identified as Mustakin Islam, was apprehended and later deported after questioning and completing legal formalities.

This incident adds to the growing concerns over infiltration along Assam’s porous border with Bangladesh.

Assam shares a 276.5-km-long international boundary with the neighboring country, with Cachar and Karimganj districts in Barak Valley and the Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts in lower Assam serving as key transit points for illegal migrants.

Security forces have intensified border surveillance amid escalating political turmoil in Bangladesh, which has led to a noticeable rise in infiltration attempts. Earlier this month, Assam Police apprehended 12 Bangladeshi nationals from the Hatsingimari area of the South Salmara-Mankachar district. The detainees, who had briefly stayed in different parts of India, were attempting to return to Bangladesh when they were caught. The Border Security Force (BSF) and state police later deported them to their home country.

The increase in infiltration attempts coincides with the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh.

Economic distress and security concerns have prompted many to seek refuge in India, raising alarms among security agencies and policymakers in the Northeast.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that more than 108 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the state this year alone. The Assam government, along with BSF and other security agencies, has been working to strengthen border security and prevent further illegal entries.