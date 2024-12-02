Assam Police arrest five Bangladeshi nationals amid heightened vigil along international border

The Assam Police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, for attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh international border without valid travel documents.

The intruders, identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar, and Md Babul Hussain, were later deported to Bangladesh.

This incident adds to the growing tally of over 160 Bangladeshi nationals detained and deported from Assam since turmoil erupted in Bangladesh. Most of these individuals reportedly entered India seeking job opportunities.

Advertisement

Security has been beefed up along the 1,885-kilometre-long international border in the northeast, a region long plagued by concerns over illegal infiltration and human trafficking. The ongoing political and economic instability in Bangladesh has led to a surge in cross-border movements, further straining Assam’s resources and security infrastructure.

Security agencies have ramped up patrolling and surveillance, focusing on areas where the border remains porous despite fencing.

The arrest of undocumented migrants remains a sensitive issue in Assam, which has historically been at the forefront of debates over infiltration, demographic changes, and national security.

The state continues to grapple with balancing humanitarian considerations and the need for stringent border management.