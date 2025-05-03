Assam panchayat polls phase 1 sees 70.19% turnout amid isolated incidents

The first phase of the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 concluded on May 2 with a voter turnout of 70.19 per cent, officials said.

According to data released by the Assam State Election Commission, polling was conducted smoothly in most areas, despite sporadic reports of disturbances in a few locations.

Voting took place from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM in 14 districts, including politically significant regions such as Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, and Jorhat.

These districts have historically witnessed vibrant electoral participation and are seen as key indicators of grassroots political sentiment in the state.

The Commission has called for re-polling in 43 polling stations due to disruptions that included technical issues and allegations of electoral misconduct.

The affected polling stations are spread across five districts—Hailakandi (31 booths), Sribhumi (8), Lakhimpur (2), Golaghat (1), and Majuli (1). The schedule for the re-poll is expected to be released soon.

Security arrangements were intensified in sensitive pockets, and polling personnel were commended for ensuring the elections remained largely incident-free.

This year’s elections are being held in multiple phases to ensure logistical efficiency and heightened security, especially in districts with a history of electoral tension.

The second phase of voting is scheduled to be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and counting of votes will take place on May 11.