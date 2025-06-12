Assam, Meghalaya CMs express grief over Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad

The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad has drawn condolences from several Chief Ministers across the North East, with leaders expressing grief and solidarity with the victims’ families and the nation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media shortly after the news broke, stating, “Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members.”

From neighbouring Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed profound sorrow over the incident. “Shocked and saddened by the tragic accident of the Air India flight going from Ahmedabad to London. Our prayers are with all the family members of passengers who were on board the aircraft,” Sangma wrote. He added that the North East region joins the rest of the country in grieving the loss and in praying for those injured.

The crash of the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying over 240 people, has become a national tragedy.