Assam-Meghalaya border talks set to continue in October amid complex disputes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that the border talks between Assam and Meghalaya would continue and most likely, next round of talks between the two states would take place in October.

Talking to media persons here, he said that “ We have been having regular official meetings. Personally, I have also had discussions with Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. We have decided that we will continue the dialogue now and meet. Other areas are complicated so we will have to ensure to discuss everything in minute details….Most likely we should be able to meet in October.”

The two states are focused on resolving disputes in six remaining sensitive areas: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-I & II, and Khanduli-Psiar. These regions have historically been points of contention, and their resolution is expected to be much more complex compared to earlier settlements. However ,both governments have expressed a commitment to proceed cautiously, considering the sensitive nature of the border issues, especially in these remaining areas.

The first phase of negotiations saw partial success, with both states resolving disputes in six out of twelve areas. The upcoming October talks aim to address the more challenging disputes, with Sangma stressing the need for detailed discussions. Regional committees from both states have already inspected the disputed areas to ensure well-informed negotiations.

These talks are part of a broader effort by the two Northeastern states to find a lasting solution to their border disagreements, which have occasionally led to tensions on the ground. The ongoing dialogue reflects a shared intent to ensure peace and stability in the region.