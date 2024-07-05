Assam floods: Over 2.2 million affected, death toll reaches 62

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, with over 2.2 million people affected as major rivers continue to flow above the danger mark.

This year’s monsoon season has resulted in the death toll of 62, with three individuals still missing. The most severely impacted districts include Dhubri, where 6,48,806 people are affected, Darrang with 1,90,261 people, and Cachar with 1,45,926 people affected.

A total of 39,338 people have sought refuge in 698 relief camps, while 7,24,322 people have received relief materials. In Kamrup (Metro) district, the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong rivers are causing widespread inundation, prompting officials to issue alerts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the situation, particularly in Dibrugarh, which has been submerged and experiencing severe power outages for over a week.

The town’s waterlogging issues are exacerbated by clogged drains and the overflowing Brahmaputra, complicating efforts to drain the water.

Sarma reported that while the flood situation has improved and water levels have receded in some areas, challenges persist in locations where embankments have been breached. Despite this, an alert was issued in Kamrup district due to the rising levels of the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong rivers, which continue to submerge vast areas of land.