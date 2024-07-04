Assam Floods Leave 46 Dead, Affect Over 1.6 Million People Across 27 Districts

The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the surging waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries continue to inundate new areas, leaving nearly 46 dead and affecting more than 16 lakh people.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood bulletin, 16,25,089 people across 2,800 villages in 27 districts are affected by the deluge.

Two more people drowned in Sonitpur district, while one person each died in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Biswanath, Morigaon, and Darrang districts, bringing the total death toll to 46 this year. Additionally, three people have been reported missing in Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Sonitpur.

Advertisement

The second wave of floods has impacted 29 districts, with Dhubri being the worst-hit and Upper Assam severely affected. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood-affected areas in his constituency, Dibrugarh. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an on-ground assessment of the flood management efforts on Thursday.