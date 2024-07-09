Assam floods: 6 more deaths reported, 19 lakh still affected in 27 districts

A marginal improvement was reported in the overall flood situation in Assam, but the situation remained serious with six more deaths in five districts on Monday while around 19 lakh people remain affected in 27 of the state’s 35 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

According to the officials, over 24.20 lakh people in 30 districts had been affected till Friday.

ASDMA officials said that on Monday two people drowned in Dhubri while one each died in Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.

With Monday’s deaths, the toll has mounted to 72 across different districts. The flood water also submerged over 49,014 hectares of crop area in 3,154 villages under 27 districts while over 15.18 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected, the ASDMA officials stated.

Out of the 27 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Barpeta are the worst-hit.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri, while Burhidihing, Subansiri, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are near the danger level in many places.

ASDMA officials also said that the district administrations have set up 543 relief camps to provide shelter to over 48,000 people, while 298 more relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts. Several teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces, accompanied by volunteers from various NGOs, have also been deployed for the rescue and relief operations.

A large area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been submerged and park authorities have intensified efforts to rescue the animals and to prevent poaching. KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that so far, 99 wild animals have been rescued while 137 animals, including deer, rhino, and hog deer, have drowned in flood waters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is regularly reviewing the flood situation in the state, on Monday said that the Health Department has been conducting regular health camps and providing all necessary medicines and essential items for the people. “Due to the ongoing Assam floods, many people are affected and are being sheltered in relief camps set up across the state. To ensure good health and hygiene, Team Assam is conducting regular health camps and providing all necessary medicines and essential items for the people”, he said in a post on X.

Special care is being taken to ensure that women’s and children’s health is ensured and sanitary napkins, baby food, medicines, etc are being distributed for their use, he added.