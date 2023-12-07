Logo

# India

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | New Delhi | December 7, 2023 10:00 am

Representation image [Photo: IANS]

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday.

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,” read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,
Further details are awaited.

