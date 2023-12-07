Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

Unnati eyes entry into top-50 with stellar show at Guwahati Masters
Marking the return of international badminton to the city after a long hiatus of 17 years, Guwahati gears up to host its first ever super 100 tournament
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday.
The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India,” read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement