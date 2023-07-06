Assam : Drug peddler shot in leg while trying to flee from police custody

A drug trafficker was shot in the leg while trying to flee from police custody in Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, “We arrested Shahid Hussain in Laharijan area in the district on Wednesday. He was caught with a consignment of illegal narcotics. However, he tried to flee from police custody by jumping from the vehicle, and to stop him, he had to be shot in the leg.”

Hussain was arrested with an illegal consignment of heroin that weighed around 1.17 kg. These were kept in 94 soap boxes in a vehicle, he said.

“The market value of the seized drug should be around six to seven crore,” the officer added.

Police also arrested Ashadul Rahman — an aide of Hussain — in the operation.

The arrested duo was taken to Diphu for further questioning.

A case under the relevant section was also registered.

Meanwhile, in two separate operations in Assam’s Karimganj district, the police seized a total of 10,000 Yaba tablets and around 12.5 kg of Ganja on Wednesday.

“Four persons were arrested on charges of drug peddling,” a senior police officer said.